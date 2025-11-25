Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Provides Operational Update To Highlight Business Progress After Securing Over $20 Million In Strategic Investments



Safe Pro Group recently provided an operational update on the company's progress across its business units – AI, drone services, and ballistics, following some large strategic investments.

The company's computer vision technology for drone imagery processing has been validated through real-world usage and demonstrated that it can improve landmine survey productivity and ROI. Some other key developments within the operational update include important collaborations and partnerships, the company accelerating solution development and deployment, and expanding its portfolio of ballistic protection products.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI), a tech company and developer of AI-powered security and defense solutions, recently provided an operational update about the company's progress across its business – AI, drone services, and ballistics ( ).

This update comes after SPAI received over $20 million in new investments, including a recent $14 million equity investment at $7 per share led by Ondas Holdings Inc., an autonomous...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAI are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#f2b7969b869d80b2b3bbbc978581a59b8097dc919d9f" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,