Quarterly Financial Report Shows Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE-A/TSX: SVM) Significant Revenue

Canadian miner Silvercorp Metals delivered its second-highest year-over-year revenue of its 18-year history, driven by strong production from the Ying Mining District

Silvercorp expects a sharp increase in the amount of ore mined at Ying during the current quarter, from 265,000 metric tons to approximately 346,000 metric tons

Q2 2026 gold sales rose 64% YOY, but silver continues to be its primary revenue driver at 67% of the quarterly revenue Construction at the El Domo project in Ecuador progressed significantly, with material cut for site preparation, roads and channel construction increasing by 249%

Precious metals miner Silvercorp Metals (NYSE American/TSX: SVM) is reporting a significant boost to its revenue thanks to increases in the market prices of gold and silver and a corresponding increase in Silvercorp's production of the precious metals in China during the company's most recent financial quarter ended Sept. 30.

Overall, the company sold approximately 1.66 million ounces of silver, 2,033 ounces of gold, 14.75 million pounds of lead, and 5.67 million pounds of zinc during the quarter, which amounted to a 23% YOY revenue increase to $83.3 million - the second highest recorded during the company's...

