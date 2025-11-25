403
Moci Launches Unified Platform With Microsoft To Accelerate Digital Transformation In Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in co-operation with Microsoft, launched the unified platform, which aims to unify and develop the ministry's services, enhance operational excellence, empower the private sector, and provide more advanced digital services to consumers and investors.
A statement by the MoCI on Tuesday emphasised that the launch of this platform comes within the framework of its efforts to accelerate the transition towards an integrated digital government, benefiting from Microsoft's global expertise in the fields of cloud computing, artificial intelligence and digital transformation.
The statement indicated that the platform was built using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Dynamics 365 technologies, so that in its first phase, it integrates more than 140 electronic services within a unified digital environment, including licensing, permits and registration services, in preparation for adopting an integrated framework for interactive artificial intelligence that serves the economy and business sector in the country.
The unified platform focuses on improving the efficiency of government performance and simplifying procedures, through automating daily operations and updating existing systems, which contributes to raising operational efficiency, reducing maintenance costs and enhancing institutional flexibility.
The platform also provides advanced digital tools for ministry employees that support data-driven decision-making, along with continuous 24/7 support via virtual assistants, and customised services that meet the needs of businesses, while adhering to the highest standards of security and privacy.
Director of the Information Technology Department at the MoCI Ahmed Ali al-Kuwari said that the launch of the unified platform in co-operation with Microsoft is a pivotal step in the ministry's journey toward a more advanced and efficient digital government. Through this initiative, MoCI is working to improve the quality of services provided to the consumer and accelerate the pace of innovation, thereby consolidating Qatar's position as a centre for digital innovation in the region, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy.
For his part, General Manager of Microsoft Qatar Ahmed El Dandachi said that Microsoft is committed to the highest standards of privacy and security in supporting the digital transformation journey of the MoCI. The unified platform not only protects confidential data, but also provides a reliable digital environment that fosters business growth. By enhancing trust in digital services, this initiative contributes to opening new horizons for growth and innovation, which supports the Qatari economy and the business environment in general.
The unified platform is a key pillar within the digital government strategy to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030, as it provides an integrated digital experience that focuses on the user, and supports efforts to diversify the national economy and promote innovation, thus consolidating the State of Qatar's regional position in the field of government digital transformation.
