Global Nano-Electronics Major Imec To Open R&D Hub In Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) imec, a global leader in nano-electronics and digital innovation, Tuesday unveiled its plans to launch a regional research and development (R&D) hub in Qatar in early 2026.
Supported by Invest Qatar, the country's investment promotion agency, and the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council (QRDI), the centre will leverage Qatar's state-of-the-art infrastructure to drive innovation and technology-led growth, while serving as a regional hub to expand imec's footprint across the Gulf.
On the sidelines of Mobile World Congress in Doha, imec signed an agreement with Invest Qatar and QRDI to establish a dedicated R&D hub in Qatar, supported by the government of Qatar.
The signing was witnessed by His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani, the Minister of Commerce and Industry; His Excellency Mohammed bin Ali al-Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and Dr Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak al-Khalifa, Secretary-General of the National Planning Council.
Located in Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), imec's R&D facility will focus on accelerating the digital transformation and bringing IC-Link by imec's chip design expertise to Qatar and the broader Middle East.
The regional hub will support the creation of essential design tools – known as process design kits (PDKs) – for emerging technologies like silicon photonics, 3D integrated circuits, and silicon interposers. Additionally, it will explore innovative design workflows and the use of generative and agent-based AI (artificial intelligence) in the development of custom chips (ASICs).
Furthermore, imec will focus on developing advanced AI solutions to optimise infrastructure, and deep-tech innovations targeting applications for a sustainable society.
imec will also nurture semiconductor talent through development programmes, internships, and PhD initiatives in collaboration with universities, companies, and startups, across various industries. These efforts, which build on imec's proven model of open innovation, contribute to establishing a robust semiconductor talent pipeline in the region.
imec's Qatar hub will start hiring immediately and aims to reach 100 employees by 2030. Roles will include site management, R&D, research engineering and support positions.
“After growing our footprint across Europe, the USA and Asia, we are proud to add another chapter to our internationalisation strategy with the launch of our Qatar hub. With this regional hub, we aim to contribute to the region's growing momentum in semiconductor innovation and its broader shift toward a diversified, sustainable economy,” said Luc Van den hove, imec's president and chief executive officer.
As the region invests in advanced compute and energy technologies, and advanced chip design, he said it is committed to supporting this transformation through deep tech expertise, regional talent development, and partnerships built on mutual respect and global collaboration.
Sheikh Ali Alwaleed al-Thani, chief executive officer of Invest Qatar, said this partnership with imec is a testament to the strength of Qatar's investment ecosystem and world-class infrastructure in attracting global industry leaders.
“We look forward to supporting imec in deepening its footprint in Qatar and expanding in the region, while jointly accelerating our national innovation agenda and creating new opportunities for talent development and high-tech investment,” he added.
Partnering with imec marks an important milestone in positioning Qatar as a hub for R&D-driven innovation and a trusted node in the global technology ecosystem, according to Omar Ali al-Ansari, Secretary-General, QRDI Council digital innovation nano electronics research and development
