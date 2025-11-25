403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PM Opens MWC Doha 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani inaugurated Tuesday the MWC25 Doha conference, which is being organised by the GSMA Association in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.
The opening ceremony was attended by several Sheikhs and Ministers, along with GSMA officials, and leaders in communications and information technology in the region and the world.
Following the opening, His Excellency the Prime Minister toured the accompanying exhibition, which included leading global, regional, and local companies, and discussed the latest innovations in the fields of communication, 5G and beyond networks, artificial intelligence, advanced computing, smart cities, data solutions, and financial technologies.
His Excellency the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali al-Mannai affirmed that holding MWC25 Doha in Qatar highlights the prominent position of the Middle East and North Africa region in shaping the next generation of communication technologies.
In his remarks during the official opening ceremony of the conference at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, he said that hosting this event reflects the region's growing ability to adapt to global developments and demonstrates its readiness to transition toward smarter and more efficient digital infrastructures that support development and drive innovation at regional and international levels.
His Excellency said that digital transformation in the Middle East and North Africa is currently undergoing a precise maturation phase, evidenced by the region's 427mn mobile service subscribers, a digital base that reflects broad growth potential.
His Excellency al-Mannai noted, however, that part of the population in the Middle East and North Africa still remains outside full connectivity, which makes the enhancement of digital inclusion not only a shared objective for the coming years but also an opportunity to achieve something beyond that.
HE the Minister of Communications and Information Technology said that the telecommunications industry in the region is advancing toward building knowledge-based infrastructure, or cognitive infrastructure. His Excellency noted that connectivity alone is no longer sufficient, as intelligence has become an essential component of modern network systems.
He pointed out that as user needs evolve, the industry is adopting artificial intelligence-based solutions to enhance network efficiency and improve adaptability. His Excellency added that the region is moving toward developing networks capable of automatically optimizing their performance, while also transforming the role of operators into providers of insight and expertise, rather than merely suppliers of services and bandwidth.
HE the Minister also highlighted the rapid advancement of telecommunications networks toward more intelligent systems that rely on data analytics and artificial intelligence to adapt swiftly to changing usage patterns.
His Excellency said indicators show that GCC states possess some of the highest levels of digital readiness globally, with mobile internet speeds averaging 500 Mbps and internet usage rates ranging between 97% and 100% of the population.
His Excellency emphasized that the convening of MWC Doha serves as a platform bringing together minds and expertise to exchange perspectives on artificial intelligence as a driver of change, smart economies, and connected industries, domains that align with the region's aspirations and reinforce its role as an active partner in shaping the contours of the global digital future25 Doha conference GSMA Communications
The opening ceremony was attended by several Sheikhs and Ministers, along with GSMA officials, and leaders in communications and information technology in the region and the world.
Following the opening, His Excellency the Prime Minister toured the accompanying exhibition, which included leading global, regional, and local companies, and discussed the latest innovations in the fields of communication, 5G and beyond networks, artificial intelligence, advanced computing, smart cities, data solutions, and financial technologies.
His Excellency the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali al-Mannai affirmed that holding MWC25 Doha in Qatar highlights the prominent position of the Middle East and North Africa region in shaping the next generation of communication technologies.
In his remarks during the official opening ceremony of the conference at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, he said that hosting this event reflects the region's growing ability to adapt to global developments and demonstrates its readiness to transition toward smarter and more efficient digital infrastructures that support development and drive innovation at regional and international levels.
His Excellency said that digital transformation in the Middle East and North Africa is currently undergoing a precise maturation phase, evidenced by the region's 427mn mobile service subscribers, a digital base that reflects broad growth potential.
His Excellency al-Mannai noted, however, that part of the population in the Middle East and North Africa still remains outside full connectivity, which makes the enhancement of digital inclusion not only a shared objective for the coming years but also an opportunity to achieve something beyond that.
HE the Minister of Communications and Information Technology said that the telecommunications industry in the region is advancing toward building knowledge-based infrastructure, or cognitive infrastructure. His Excellency noted that connectivity alone is no longer sufficient, as intelligence has become an essential component of modern network systems.
He pointed out that as user needs evolve, the industry is adopting artificial intelligence-based solutions to enhance network efficiency and improve adaptability. His Excellency added that the region is moving toward developing networks capable of automatically optimizing their performance, while also transforming the role of operators into providers of insight and expertise, rather than merely suppliers of services and bandwidth.
HE the Minister also highlighted the rapid advancement of telecommunications networks toward more intelligent systems that rely on data analytics and artificial intelligence to adapt swiftly to changing usage patterns.
His Excellency said indicators show that GCC states possess some of the highest levels of digital readiness globally, with mobile internet speeds averaging 500 Mbps and internet usage rates ranging between 97% and 100% of the population.
His Excellency emphasized that the convening of MWC Doha serves as a platform bringing together minds and expertise to exchange perspectives on artificial intelligence as a driver of change, smart economies, and connected industries, domains that align with the region's aspirations and reinforce its role as an active partner in shaping the contours of the global digital future25 Doha conference GSMA Communications
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment