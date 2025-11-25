Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Appoints 4 Envoys


2025-11-25 11:02:13
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani issued Saturday Amiri Decision No. 58 of 2025, appointing Abdulaziz Mohammed Khalifa Ahmed al-Sada as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Thailand.
His Highness the Amir also issued Amiri Decision No. 59 of 2025, appointing Hamad Salem Dhaen al-Sheikh al-Kuwari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
His Highness the Amir further issued Amiri Decision No. 60 of 2025, appointing Mansour Abdulla Salem Saad al-Sulaitin as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Armenia.
His Highness the Amir also issued Amiri Decision No. 61 of 2025, appointing Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdullah al-Maliki al-Juhani as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Singapore.
The decisions are effective starting from their date of issue, and are to be published in the official gazette.

Gulf Times

