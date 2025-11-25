403
Sheikha Moza Awards WISE Prizewinners
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Since its inception, the WISE Prize for Education has become one of the most respected international recognitions in education, honouring visionary individuals and organisations whose work delivers lasting, systemic impact for learners and communities worldwide.
Under its new structure that expands the impact of education solutions, six finalists were shortlisted for the accolade, with three winning educational solutions being chosen and awarded during the summit's closing ceremony.
Stavros N Yiannouka, CEO of WISE, said:“Each year, the WISE Prize reaffirms that transformative educational change begins with individuals and organisations who dare to rethink what learning can be. These winning solutions demonstrate what is possible when innovation is grounded in evidence and committed to improving learning and life outcomes at scale.”
Yiannouka also noted that three themes have emerged from WISE12. He stated:“The first is that education must remain a deeply human endeavour. The second theme that emerged is that tools and technologies have always been part of the human story. But they exist to serve us, not the other way around.
“Today we are on the cusp of something potentially very different. We are introducing not just a tool or a technology, but potentially an alien intelligence. We are introducing it into our homes, into our workplaces, and into our classrooms. We must ensure that it is fully aligned with our interests, our values, and that it supports and not detracts from human partnership.”
Abhijit Banerjee, Nobel Prize winner and a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology speaking at the closing session noted that with artificial intelligence and with the rise of different access to technologies, there is also a vivid promise of a future.
"It could be entirely different where access would be through many different mechanisms that we haven't visualised right now. I think that it is very important that in this moment we hold on to the excitement and the optimism because I think one of the things that almost surely will happen is already happening," he added
