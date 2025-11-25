3 New NC Mps To Take Oath On Dec 1

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Three recently elected Rajya Sabha members from National Conference will take oath on December 1, the opening day of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

According to the details, three MPs, Shammi Oberoi, Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo, and Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan will be administered the oath by Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.

The oath ceremony would mark the return of Rajya Sabha representation for Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of nearly five years.

The leaders were elected last month in the maiden Rajya Sabha polls in the Union Territory since the reorganization of the erstwhile state and the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The polls were held for four seats of which NC won three, while the BJP secured one seat, with its candidate Sat Sharma having already taken the oath.

Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan is a former minister and MLA who has served multiple terms in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.