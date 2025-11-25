Nine Regions In Ukraine Complete Sowing Campaign

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Specifically, 4.69 million hectares of winter wheat, 586,100 hectares of winter barley, and 66,300 hectares of winter rye have been sown.

The Chernivtsi and Cherkasy regions lead in winter grain sowing.

The sowing of grain crops has already been completed in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, and Chernihiv regions.

Ukraine expects to harvest 73.4M tonnes of grain, leguminous crops in MY 2025/26

Agricultural producers across all regions have practically completed the sowing of winter rapeseed, with 1.08 million hectares planted - 96.5% of the projected area.

As previously reported, as of November 21, Ukraine had harvested 50.93 million tonnes of grain crops from 10.23 million hectares, with 88% of the area threshed. This includes 22.96 million tonnes of wheat (5.05 million hectares), 5.42 million tonnes of barley (1.36 million hectares), 672,500 tonnes of peas (275,100 hectares), and 20.84 million tonnes of corn (3.12 million hectares), representing 71% of the sown area.