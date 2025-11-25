India Wants Peace But No Compromise On Security: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Photo

Srinagar- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted the saffron Dharma Dhwaj atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking the formal completion of the temple structure and calling the moment the fulfilment of a 500 year old resolve. He said the event symbolised the“healing of centuries-old wounds” and the closure of a long historic struggle.

Modi performed the ceremony during the auspicious abhijeet muhurta on Vivah Panchami, in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The prime minister described the day as a rare spiritual convergence, noting that he had begun the morning in Ayodhya, the land of the Ramayana, and arrived later in Kurukshetra, the land of the Gita.

Calling the saffron flag“divine and historic”, Modi said its symbols - the Sun, Om and the Kovidara tree - represented truth, dharma and the protective strength of Sanatan tradition.“The entire nation and the world are immersed in Ram today. Centuries-long pain is finding closure as a 500 year old resolve reaches fulfilment,” he said.

The construction of the temple followed the Supreme Court's unanimous 2019 verdict and the establishment of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Modi laid the foundation stone in 2020, the idol was consecrated in January 2022, and the Ram Darbar opened to devotees in June 2025.

The prime minister urged citizens to“awaken the Ram within” as India strives to become a developed nation by 2047. He stressed that the next decade must focus on shedding the“mentality of slavery” inherited from colonial rule.“Macaulay sowed the seeds of separating India from its roots. We achieved Independence but not freedom from inferiority,” he said.

Modi also said India's democratic values were indigenous, citing ancient inscriptions in Tamil Nadu that documented early democratic institutions.“India is the mother of democracy. It is in our DNA,” he said.

Ayodhya transformed into a massive cultural arena for the ceremony, with folk dancers, musicians and devotional troupes from across Uttar Pradesh performing at multiple locations - from the airport to Ram ki Paidi. Artistes showcased Brij, Awadhi, Bundelkhandi, Purvanchali and Terai traditions, along with classical instruments like sarangi, shehnai, pakhawaj, sitar and flute.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the flag hoisting“the beginning of a new era”, saying the temple embodied the faith and dignity of 140 crore Indians. RSS chief Bhagwat said generations who had struggled for the temple would“find peace today”.

Earlier, thousands of devotees poured into the temple town chanting“Jai Shri Ram” as rituals began for raising the 22 by 11 foot saffron flag atop the 161 foot spire. Among the invitees was Iqbal Ansari, son of Hashim Ansari, one of the earliest litigants in the Babri Masjid case.

Security in Ayodhya was tightened with nearly 7,000 personnel, including ATS commandos, deployed across the city.

