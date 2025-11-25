Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Dexcom And Wildermuth Investors To Contact The Firm Regarding Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Wildermuth Fund (NASDAQ:WEFCX, NASDAQ:WESFX, NASDAQ:WEIFX). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)



Class Period: January 8, 2024 to September 17, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2025



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DexCom had made material design changes to the G6 and G7 unauthorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA"); (ii) the foregoing design changes rendered the G6 and G7 less reliable than their prior iterations, presenting a material health risk to users relying on those devices for accurate glucose readings; (iii) accordingly, Defendants' purported enhancements to the G7, as well as the device's reliability, accuracy, and functionality, were overstated; (iv) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the issues and health risks posed by adulterated G7 devices; (v) all the foregoing subjected DexCom to an increased risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, reputational, and financial harm; and (vi) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the DexCom class action go to:



Wildermuth Fund (NASDAQ:WEFCX, NASDAQ:WESFX, NASDAQ:WEIFX)



Class Period: November 1, 2020 through June 29, 2023



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 29, 2025



Wildermuth Fund (the“Fund”) is a closed-end investment company that operated as an interval mutual fund registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, and Wildermuth Advisory, LLC (the“Adviser”) served as the Fund's investment adviser until November 1, 2023. WithumSmith+Brown, PC's was the Fund's auditor during the Class Period.



The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Investment Company Act of 1940, by (1) miscalculating the fair value of the Fund's investments without sufficient, reliable evidence to support them; (2) failing to disclose that certain portfolio companies with questionable going concern value were being propped up with monthly cash infusions by the Fund; and (3) intentionally inflating the Fund's net asset value, leading to the payment of excessive and unearned advisory fees to the Adviser, all of which damaged Class members.

For more information on the Wildermuth Fund lawsuit go to:



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

