403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan, Iran Discuss Regional, Int'l Situations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Iran on Tuesday discussed regional and international situations during the meeting of visiting Iranian Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Dr. Ali Larijani with Pakistani leadership.
According to a press release by President House, Larijani called on President Asif Zardari at President House in federal capital Islamabad. During the meeting, matters related to the regional and international situation, as well as security and counterterrorism.
On the occasion, the President said that frequent exchanges between Islamabad and Tehran reflect positive momentum in bilateral ties and warmly recalled his meeting with the Iranian President in August. He thanked the Iranian leadership for its solidarity with Pakistan after the recent floods, including the humanitarian assistance sent by the Iranian Red Crescent.
Cooperation between neighboring countries is essential and in the shared interest of both peoples, he added. He reiterated Pakistan's political and diplomatic backing for Iran in the wake of Israeli aggression, praising the resilience of the Iranian people during the recent war and commended the leadership shown by the Supreme Leader.
He said the rail link between Pakistan and Iran should be strengthened on a priority basis to support trade and promote tourism. He noted that improved connectivity would make it easier for businesses and travelers, especially the Zaireen (pilgrims), and would help deepen economic cooperation between the two countries. On the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline, the President stressed the need for a mutually workable solution, noting Pakistan's growing energy needs. He welcomed the recent technical discussions in Islamabad and said Pakistan looks forward to continuing talks in Tehran.
On his part, Larijani that following the Iranian President's visit to Pakistan, several directives had been issued to give preferential access to Pakistani products in Iran, creating a clear path toward achieving the bilateral trade target of USD 10 billion.
Moreover, the visiting Iranian dignitary also called on Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad. During the meeting, the Prime Minister appreciated Iran's principled positions on regional issues and expressed his and the country's gratitude for Iran's solidarity with Pakistan during difficult times. He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue working closely with Iran, for a peaceful and prosperous future for both countries. (end)
sbk
According to a press release by President House, Larijani called on President Asif Zardari at President House in federal capital Islamabad. During the meeting, matters related to the regional and international situation, as well as security and counterterrorism.
On the occasion, the President said that frequent exchanges between Islamabad and Tehran reflect positive momentum in bilateral ties and warmly recalled his meeting with the Iranian President in August. He thanked the Iranian leadership for its solidarity with Pakistan after the recent floods, including the humanitarian assistance sent by the Iranian Red Crescent.
Cooperation between neighboring countries is essential and in the shared interest of both peoples, he added. He reiterated Pakistan's political and diplomatic backing for Iran in the wake of Israeli aggression, praising the resilience of the Iranian people during the recent war and commended the leadership shown by the Supreme Leader.
He said the rail link between Pakistan and Iran should be strengthened on a priority basis to support trade and promote tourism. He noted that improved connectivity would make it easier for businesses and travelers, especially the Zaireen (pilgrims), and would help deepen economic cooperation between the two countries. On the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline, the President stressed the need for a mutually workable solution, noting Pakistan's growing energy needs. He welcomed the recent technical discussions in Islamabad and said Pakistan looks forward to continuing talks in Tehran.
On his part, Larijani that following the Iranian President's visit to Pakistan, several directives had been issued to give preferential access to Pakistani products in Iran, creating a clear path toward achieving the bilateral trade target of USD 10 billion.
Moreover, the visiting Iranian dignitary also called on Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad. During the meeting, the Prime Minister appreciated Iran's principled positions on regional issues and expressed his and the country's gratitude for Iran's solidarity with Pakistan during difficult times. He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue working closely with Iran, for a peaceful and prosperous future for both countries. (end)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment