Saudi Cabinet Approves Cooperation With Kuwait In Fighting Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIAYDH, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Cabinet, headed by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman, endorsed Tuesday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation with Kuwait in combating money laundering and terrorism financing.
In a press statement following the cabinet meeting, Minister of State for Shura Council Affairs and Acting Information Minister Essam bin Saudi said the memo was signed between the Saudi General Department of Financial Intelligence and the Kuwait Financial Intelligence Unit.
As per the memo, the two bodies would exchange financial information related to money laundering, predicate offences and the financing of terrorism. (end)
