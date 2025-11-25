Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Cabinet Approves Cooperation With Kuwait In Fighting Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing


2025-11-25 07:04:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIAYDH, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Cabinet, headed by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman, endorsed Tuesday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation with Kuwait in combating money laundering and terrorism financing.
In a press statement following the cabinet meeting, Minister of State for Shura Council Affairs and Acting Information Minister Essam bin Saudi said the memo was signed between the Saudi General Department of Financial Intelligence and the Kuwait Financial Intelligence Unit.
As per the memo, the two bodies would exchange financial information related to money laundering, predicate offences and the financing of terrorism. (end)
as


MENAFN25112025000071011013ID1110397684



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search