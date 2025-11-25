403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait's Prosecution Launches Probe Into Human Trafficking, Money Laundering Crimes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Attorney General Counselor Saad Al-Safran has ordered formation of investigation teams to look into several cases related to human trafficking and money laundering crimes, Public Prosecution said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the prosecution added it has commenced investigations into nine cases related to illegal exploitation of workers at cooperative societies.
Such practices are a type of misuse banned by the Law No. 91 of 2013 on combating human trafficking, it noted.
The prosecution elaborated that it has recorded accounts of 115 victims and interrogated 48 suspects until now, and investigations are going on, it said. (end)
ns
In a statement, the prosecution added it has commenced investigations into nine cases related to illegal exploitation of workers at cooperative societies.
Such practices are a type of misuse banned by the Law No. 91 of 2013 on combating human trafficking, it noted.
The prosecution elaborated that it has recorded accounts of 115 victims and interrogated 48 suspects until now, and investigations are going on, it said. (end)
ns
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment