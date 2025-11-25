Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait's Prosecution Launches Probe Into Human Trafficking, Money Laundering Crimes


2025-11-25 07:04:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Attorney General Counselor Saad Al-Safran has ordered formation of investigation teams to look into several cases related to human trafficking and money laundering crimes, Public Prosecution said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the prosecution added it has commenced investigations into nine cases related to illegal exploitation of workers at cooperative societies.
Such practices are a type of misuse banned by the Law No. 91 of 2013 on combating human trafficking, it noted.
The prosecution elaborated that it has recorded accounts of 115 victims and interrogated 48 suspects until now, and investigations are going on, it said. (end)
ns


MENAFN25112025000071011013ID1110397683



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search