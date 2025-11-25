403
Kuwait's Minister Of Information, Egypt's Investment Minister Inaugurate Kuwaiti Week In Egypt
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Egyptian Minister of Investment Hassan Al-Khatib inaugurated Tuesday the 16th Kuwaiti Week exhibition in Egypt.
The two ministers toured the pavilions of the participating Kuwaiti entities. Minister Al-Khatib admired the high level and diversity of the Kuwaiti participating in the event.
For his Part, Minister Al-Mutairi, also Kuwait's minister of state for youth affairs, affirmed that the Kuwaiti-Egyptian relations are strong in all their political, economic, cultural, media, and social aspects.
In statement to KUNA and Kuwait TV, Minister Al-Mutairi said that the participation of more than 80 Kuwaiti and Egyptian entities in the industrial, oil, investment, banking, medical, tourism, media, cultural, and communications sectors in the 16th Kuwaiti Week in Egypt reflects outstanding coordination and cooperation between the public and private sectors in both countries.
He emphasized that these weeks help develop relations between the two countries in various aspects.
Kuwait's Ambassador to Egypt Ghanem Al-Ghanem stated to KUNA that the Kuwaiti Week in Egypt is playing a significant role in consolidating relations between the two brotherly countries.
This event provides a solid platform for constructive communication and the exchange of expertise between Kuwaiti and Egyptian institutions, enhancing joint coordination and opening broader horizons for cooperation in the economic, investment, cultural, and media sectors, he clarified.
Kuwait's Ambassador to Egypt added that the broad participation from both sides reflects the strength of the historical relations that bind Kuwait and Egypt.
For his part, Deputy Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives Mohamed Abou El-Enein echoed a similar view.
The Egyptian-Kuwaiti relations are deep-rooted and steadily developing in various fields, particularly industry, trade, and investment, he told KUNA on sidelines of his participation in the week's opening ceremony.
He described the partnership between the two countries as a model for joint Arab action.
He praised the keenness of the leaderships in both countries to enhance economic cooperation and provide a supportive environment for joint investments.
Kuwait is a key partner for Egypt in its development journey, whether through direct investments or through the projects financed by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, he said.
Abou El-Enein said that the Kuwaiti Week in Egypt serves as a platform for showcasing investment opportunities and successful experiences, and for strengthening communication between public and private sector institutions.
The event also embodies the strength of the historical ties between the two nations and reflects their shared commitment to advancing relations to higher levels, he said.
The exhibition, held under the patronage of Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mustafa Madbouly, bring together more than 80 Kuwaiti and Egyptian entities representing the industrial, commercial, investment, banking, medical, tourism, media, cultural, and communications sectors.
Participating Kuwaiti entities included the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and several of its subsidiaries, the General Secretariat of Endowments in Kuwait, the National Bank of Kuwait - Egypt, Kuwait Airways, Kuwait Finance House, and the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States.
From the Egyptian side, the Ministry of Military Production, the Ministry of Health and Population, and the Ministry of Labor are participating along with a number of other official and private bodies and institutions.
The opening ceremony was attended by several Arab ambassadors, the Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Media and Communication Sector at the League of Arab States, Ambassador Ahmad Khattabi, the Head of the State Lawsuits Authority, Counselor Hussein Madkour and the governors of Giza and Cairo. (end)
