UAE President Receives Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamad bin Zayed Al Nahyan received on Tuesday the visiting First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.
The meeting touched on the close fraternal ties between the two Arabian Gulf countries and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields to serve mutual interests and support the development aspirations of both nations, the UAE official news agency (WAM) reported.
It added that discussions also covered the importance of reinforcing joint Gulf cooperation to advance the shared interests of all GCC member states and their peoples.
During the meeting, Sheikh Fahad conveyed to the UAE President the greetings of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah along with his warm wishes for the UAE's continued progress and prosperity.
He delivered a message of thanks and appreciation from the Amir of Kuwait to the UAE President, expressing gratitude for the recent initiative to celebrate the longstanding and historic ties between the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, beginning on 29 January.
In his message, His Highness the Amir of Kuwait hailed the Emirati gesture as a reflection of the deep-rooted bonds of friendship between the two nations and their peoples.
In response, Sheikh Mohamad asked Sheikh Fahad to convey his own greetings and best wishes to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing the country and its people continued growth and prosperity under his leadership. (end)
skm
