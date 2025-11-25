403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Cabinet stressed eagerness to achieve the vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and proceed with steps to allure foreign investments and improve business environment.
NEW YORK - Kuwait called on the international community to uphold its global commitments toward the rights of persons with disabilities.
KUWAIT - Attorney General Counselor Saad Al-Safran has ordered formation of investigation teams to look into several cases related to human trafficking and money laundering crimes.
NEW YORK - Kuwait reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to combating human trafficking since joining the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and its related protocols, which require states to criminalize online exploitation and cross-border crimes.
ABU DHABI - President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamad bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the visiting First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.
CAIRO - Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Egyptian Minister of Investment Hassan Al-Khatib inaugurated the 16th Kuwaiti Week exhibition in Egypt.
CAIRO - Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi affirmed Kuwait's keenness on enhancing Arab media cooperation and developing strategic partnerships to back integration with Egypt.
KUWAIT - Ministry of Interior said it has detained a citizen affiliated with banned group accused of targeting the country's security.
KUWAIT - Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem said that the 10th anniversary of the General Electric (GE) Vernova Technology Center in Kuwait reflects the strength of bilateral strategic cooperation and its role in supporting Kuwait Vision 2035.
RIAYDH - The Saudi Cabinet, headed by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman, endorsed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation with Kuwait in combating money laundering and terrorism financing.
KUALA LUMPUR - The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) is participating in the high-level International Forum on Nuclear Technologies for Addressing Plastic Pollution.
DOHA - Kuwait's national football team have beaten Mauritania 2-0 to qualify for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.
GENEVA - The UN Women office announced that more than 12,000 women and girls are currently living with long-term disabilities caused by the ongoing bombardment of Gaza Strip.
BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for Crisis Preparedness, Management and Equality Hadja Lahbib said Sudan represents one of the largest and most dangerous food-crisis hotspots in the world. (end)
