Costa On Coalition Of Willing Meeting: EU To Continue Supporting Ukraine
"Very useful meeting of the Coalition of the Willing," Costa said.
He noted that President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio presented their assessment of the current peace process during the meeting.Read also: Coalition of Willing to discuss progress of Geneva negotiations – Starmer
"From the EU's perspective, our discussions - especially those held yesterday in Luanda - reaffirm our commitment to continue exerting pressure on Russia and to support Ukraine - politically, economically and militarily," Costa stated.
As Ukrinform reported, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Ukraine has proposed some constructive changes to the U.S. peace proposal, suggesting that most of the plan may be accepted.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
