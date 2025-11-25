Ukrainian Representatives Work 24/7 With U.S. To End War Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrainian representatives are working with the United States 24/7, as well as with those who can help ensure truly real, effective steps toward ending this war," he said.

According to Zelensky, it is extremely important for everyone not to lose sight of the real situation.

"America is very active, Europe is too, and so are our other partners. Everyone shares the same agenda – yet only Moscow invariably keeps the war against Ukraine as their top priority. Strikes like the one today confirm this. Therefore, for all of us, it is extremely important not to forget the real situation, not to forget what is happening here and now, and to counter Russian strikes. Of course, counter them 24/7," he added.

Zelensky noted that he expects continued active cooperation with the American side and with U.S. President Donald Trump, as much depends on the United States: it is American strength that Russia pays the most attention to.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 23, Ukrainian, American, and European officials held a meeting in Geneva during which they discussed the draft peace plan presented by Washington to end the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky on peace plan: Ukraine moves forward with U.S., Europe

Following the negotiations between the two delegations, Ukraine and the U.S. agreed to continue working on joint proposals for a peace agreement. The sides confirmed that any future agreement must fully respect Ukraine's sovereignty and ensure a stable and just peace. As a result of the talks, the parties prepared an updated and refined framework document on peace.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine