Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Five Russian Hideouts With Drones

Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Five Russian Hideouts With Drones


2025-11-25 07:00:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform citing the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), the strikes took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors.

In addition, the border guards destroyed two enemy antennas and two vehicles.

Read also: Border guards destroy mobile air-defense reconnaissance and command post in Donetsk regio

As previously reported by Ukrinform, units of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, using middle strike drones, carried out a series of strikes against Russian troops advancing toward the Pokrovsk-Myronhrad agglomeration.

Photo: illustrative, Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

MENAFN25112025000193011044ID1110397596



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search