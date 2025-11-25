Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Five Russian Hideouts With Drones

As previously reported by Ukrinform, units of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, using middle strike drones, carried out a series of strikes against Russian troops advancing toward the Pokrovsk-Myronhrad agglomeration.

