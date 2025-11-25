Kenya's Nairobi Hosts Briefing On Preparations For WUF13 In Baku (PHOTO)
Participants were briefed on the progress of preparations and the overall action plan for WUF13, which will take place in Baku from May 17 through 22, 2026. The briefing was held in parallel with the third session of the UN-Habitat Executive Board, aiming to strengthen collaboration between diplomatic missions, the Azerbaijani government, and UN-Habitat in support of WUF13 and its anticipated outcomes.
The session was moderated by Sultan Hajiyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kenya and the Congo and Permanent Representative to the UN in Nairobi. UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach and Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and national coordinator of WUF13, called for active participation in the Forum and encouraged engagement of national and institutional partners.
Guliyev highlighted the importance of cooperation and invited colleagues to contribute actively to developing solutions that will improve the lives of city residents at the global urban development event in Baku.
