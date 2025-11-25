Xi calls for China-Russia cooperation to secure global energy supply

403
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for Beijing and Moscow to “jointly safeguard” the reliability and stability of the global energy supply chain, as reports noted continued US pressure on China to scale back purchases of Russian oil.
In a message sent to the 7th China–Russia Energy Business Forum in Beijing, Xi highlighted that cooperation in the energy sector has long been a central pillar of the bilateral relationship, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
"China is willing to work with Russia to continuously consolidate the comprehensive energy partnership, jointly safeguard the stability and smooth flow of the global energy industry chain, and supply chain," Xi said.
The US has been urging both China and India to curb or cease their imports of Russian crude amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Xi said Beijing aims to broaden joint work with Moscow to advance what he described as a more equitable and inclusive system of international energy governance, strengthen worldwide energy security, and accelerate progress toward clean and low-carbon energy models.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also issued a congratulatory message to forum participants.
The gathering opened Tuesday with roughly 450 attendees, including political representatives, senior figures from over 100 major energy companies from both countries, and numerous analysts and scholars.
In a separate meeting, Xi received Tonga’s King Tupou VI in Beijing to review bilateral relations, according to the Foreign Ministry.
China will "always" support Tonga in safeguarding its national independence and sovereignty, Xi said. He added that Beijing seeks to broaden cooperation with Tonga in trade, investment, clean energy, and climate-response initiatives, and will continue supporting the island nation’s development under the broader South–South cooperation framework.
Xi said Beijing stands ready to “jointly build a China-Pacific Island countries community with a shared future.”
King Tupou VI said Tonga places “high value” on its relationship with China and firmly upholds the “one-China principle,” while expressing backing for China’s pursuit of “national reunification.”
