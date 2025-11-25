Asia Pacific Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2025: Market To Grow By 14.5% To Reach $211.7 Billion This Year - Investment Opportunity Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The BNPL market in Asia Pacific is set for robust growth driven by super app integration, youth-driven spending on lifestyle, and cross-border e-commerce. Opportunities exist in expanding SME offline adoption and education financing. Success hinges on aligning with local regulations and consumer needs.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q3 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The BNPL payment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow by 14.5% on annual basis to reach US$211.7 billion in 2025. The BNPL market in the region experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 22.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 184.9 billion to approximately USD 358.6 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry in Asia Pacific, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the regional and country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

A unique combination of super app ecosystems, cross-border commerce, and financial inclusion initiatives drives Asia-Pacific's BNPL market. Unlike in Europe, where regulatory compliance dominates the landscape in payment sector, Asia-Pacific is characterized by rapid innovation and digital-first adoption, especially among younger consumers. Super apps, SME partnerships, and education financing will continue to shape the region's BNPL growth trajectory.

However, regulatory oversight is gradually catching up as policymakers focus on preventing debt risks. Providers aligning with market-specific regulations and consumer needs will emerge as leaders in this dynamic and highly diverse market. Sector-specific growth in travel, education, and cross-border e-commerce will further drive BNPL's role as a core financial service over the coming years.

Current State of the BNPL Market



E-commerce and Super App Integration: BNPL services are widely integrated into e-commerce platforms like Lazada, Shopee, and Flipkart, as well as super apps such as Grab and Gojek. Providers offer tailored repayment options to attract tech-savvy millennials and first-time digital borrowers.

Regional Variations: In Australia, BNPL adoption is driven by early market entrants like Afterpay and Zip. Southeast Asian markets like Indonesia and Malaysia are seeing rapid growth, driven by financial inclusion initiatives and collaborations with digital wallets. India's market is expanding due to the rise of fintech players offering no-cost EMI options for essential purchases. Growing Focus on Financial Inclusion: Providers increasingly target rural and underbanked populations in emerging markets like India and Indonesia. Flexible installment plans are designed to meet the needs of informal sector workers and small businesses, helping bridge the financial services gap.

Key Players and New Entrants



Key Players: Leading providers across the region include Afterpay (Australia), PayLater (Grab) (Southeast Asia), and ZestMoney (India). These players benefit from strong partnerships with regional e-commerce giants and super apps, providing seamless payment solutions across various sectors. New Entrants: Fintech startups like Hoolah (Singapore) and Kredivo (Indonesia) are expanding their presence through strategic collaborations with local retailers. Global providers like Klarna are also entering key markets like Australia and India to capitalize on the growing BNPL demand.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions



Afterpay's Expansion in Offline Retail (Australia): In 2023, Afterpay extended its services to physical retailers across Australia, partnering with electronics and fashion chains. This move aims to strengthen its omnichannel presence and boost adoption among in-store shoppers.

Grab's PayLater Expansion (Southeast Asia): Grab expanded its PayLater service to additional markets, including Vietnam and the Philippines, offering flexible payment options for ride-hailing, food delivery, and e-commerce purchases. This initiative is designed to enhance Grab's super-app ecosystem.

ZestMoney's Partnership with Flipkart (India): In mid-2023, ZestMoney deepened its collaboration with Flipkart, allowing users to access zero-interest BNPL options for big-ticket purchases such as electronics and home appliances. Kredivo's Funding Round (Indonesia): In 2023, Kredivo secured significant funding to support its expansion into new Southeast Asian markets, including Thailand and Vietnam. This move positions Kredivo as a regional leader in BNPL services.

Anticipated Competitive Dynamics



Super App Competition: Super apps like Grab, Gojek, and Paytm are expected to further integrate BNPL services into their ecosystems, creating bundled offerings that increase user engagement across multiple services, such as transportation, food delivery, and bill payments.

Technology and Personalization: Providers will likely invest heavily in AI-driven personalization to improve credit risk assessment and tailor repayment options. This will enhance customer experience and reduce default rates, particularly in emerging markets with limited credit histories. Expansion into Non-Retail Sectors: BNPL providers are increasingly targeting sectors like healthcare, education, and travel. By offering installment plans for medical expenses, tuition fees, and travel bookings, they aim to diversify their revenue streams and capture a broader customer base.

