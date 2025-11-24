Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Meloni Sees Trump 'Willingness' On Ukraine Peace Plan

2025-11-24 03:11:24
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Premier Giorgia Meloni said she encountered "willingness" to negotiate after speaking to United States President Donald Trump on Sunday about his 28-point plan for peace in Ukraine, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Speaking at the end of the G20 summit in South Africa, she added that she does not think Europe should present a "counterproposal" to Trump's plan.

"Many points in the plan we're reading are acceptable," Meloni said.

"It makes more sense to work on the existing proposal".

Ukraine and several of its European allies want changes to the peace plan, which accepts many of Russia's demands, including the cession of large areas of territory, major cuts to the size of Kyiv's army and promise to never join NATO.

AzerNews

