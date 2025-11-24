Former Deputy PM Chernyshov Appeals Preventive Measure
As noted, on November 24, Oleksii Chernyshov filed an appeal with the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court to review the HACC's decision on the choice of a preventive measure in the case of illegal enrichment No. 991/11821/25.
The lawsuit is currently in the“court panel appointed” status.
As reported, on November 18, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov in the form of arrest with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 51,600,000.
The suspicion is related to a special operation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to expose corruption in the energy sector. The investigation established that members of the criminal organization had developed a large-scale scheme to influence strategic enterprises in the public sector, in particular Energoatom.Read also: Court arrests Chernyshov, bail set at over UAH 51M
As part of this operation, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced suspicions of illegal enrichment against the former deputy prime minister, who appears in the bureau's records as“Che Guevara.”
