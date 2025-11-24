Zelensky On“Peace Plan”: No Longer 28 Points, Many Correct Elements Taken Into Account

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President announced this in a video address, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, our delegation returned from Geneva after talks with the American side and European partners, and now the list of necessary steps to end the war can become workable. As of now, after Geneva, there are fewer points, no longer 28, and many correct things have been taken into account in this framework,” Zelensky said.

According to him, there is still work to be done to make the final document worthy.

“We appreciate that most of the world is ready to help us, and the American side is constructively minded,” the President said, adding that he would personally discuss sensitive issues related to this plan with Donald Trump.

discusses Geneva peace plan meeting with Stub

“Ukraine will never be an obstacle to peace-this is our principle, our common principle, and millions of Ukrainians count on and deserve a dignified peace. We will do everything to achieve this, and we are ready to work as quickly as possible,” the Ukrainian leader assured.

At the same time, he warned that Russia would not reduce pressure on Ukraine and urged:“In the coming weeks, we must be very attentive to air raid alerts.”

The president stressed that it would be“fair to all our partners, and above all to the American side, to take into account the threat that their intelligence sees.”

“And if there are negotiations, if there is a constructive approach, if we are really ending the war, then there should be no missiles, no massive strikes on Ukraine, on our people. This can be done by those who are strong in the world,” Zelensky concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier, American media outlets reported that the Trump administration had held secret consultations with the Russians to develop a new plan to end the war in Ukraine. According to Axios, the plan consists of 28 points and is divided into four general categories: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future US relations with Russia and Ukraine.

In particular, according to media reports, Kyiv is expected to relinquish control of the Donbas regions under its control, reduce its army, and give up a significant portion of its weapons. The plan provides for the transfer of the remaining Donbas territories in exchange for security guarantees from the US for Kyiv and Europe, the mechanism for which is not clearly defined.

, Costa hold talks ahead of special EU leaders' meeting on Ukraine peace pla

US lawmakers said that during a conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he said that the US peace plan was a“wish list” of the Russians, not an actual proposal from Washington. At the same time, Rubio denied this, stressing that“the peace proposal was developed by the US.”

After talks between Ukraine and the US on Sunday, Rubio said that Trump's peace plan is based on proposals from Russia and Ukraine and is being considered as a basis for negotiations.

Photo: OP