China accuses US of interfering in Sino-Greek relations
(MENAFN) China accused the United States of trying to disrupt its relationship with Greece, according to statements posted on X by the Chinese Embassy in Athens.
The response came after US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle publicly urged Athens to explore ways to limit Beijing’s influence — including the possibility of selling the Chinese-operated Port of Piraeus. The embassy’s spokesperson said the remarks “constitute malicious defamation of the normal Sino-Greek commercial cooperation and a serious interference in Greece's internal affairs.”
Expressing “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition,” the statement went on to say: “These statements, permeated with a Cold War mentality and hegemonic logic, contravene the fundamental professional ethics of a diplomat and fully reveal the insidious intent of the United States to serve its own geopolitical interests by exploiting the Port of Piraeus and even Greece itself.”
Beijing stressed that its cooperation with Greece is not aimed at any third country and should not be affected by outside pressure. It also pointed to its investment in Piraeus as a successful example of bilateral collaboration.
The embassy added: “In the current period of rapid development for the Port of Piraeus, the United States, with selfish intentions, is inciting Greece to terminate its contractual obligations and sell the port—this practice is a typical example of imposing its own thinking on others and reveals a mentality that seeks to undermine stability.”
China’s involvement at Piraeus dates back to 2008, when state-owned COSCO secured a 35-year concession to run Piers II and III for €490 million ($530 million). The company later bought a 51% stake in the Piraeus Port Authority in 2016 for €280.5 million ($303 million) and raised its share to 67% in 2021 with an additional €86 million ($93 million) investment.
Guilfoyle reiterated last week in an interview with private broadcaster ANT1 that Washington wants Beijing removed from the port. “It is unfortunate, but I think there’s ways around it, that something could be worked out, whether you pursue a path of enhancing output in other areas or perhaps that Piraeus could be for sale,” she said.
