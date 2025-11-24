Schools In Odesa To Switch To Hybrid Format Tomorrow Due To Damage To Energy Facilities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on television by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kipper, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"A decision has been made to switch some schools to a blended learning format tomorrow. Those that have generators, and most schools do, will continue to operate offline (editor's note). In other words, the decision will be made by the principals. Where necessary, schools will switch to distance learning (editor's note), but most schools will remain open," he said.

Russia attackregion with drones, hitting energy facilities

Also, according to the official, social buses will be launched in the city.

As reported, as a result of the Russian attack, several districts of Odesa are without electricit, and there are interruptions in the movement of electric transport.

Photo: Unsplash