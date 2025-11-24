Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Schools In Odesa To Switch To Hybrid Format Tomorrow Due To Damage To Energy Facilities

Schools In Odesa To Switch To Hybrid Format Tomorrow Due To Damage To Energy Facilities


2025-11-24 07:06:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced on television by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kipper, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"A decision has been made to switch some schools to a blended learning format tomorrow. Those that have generators, and most schools do, will continue to operate offline (editor's note). In other words, the decision will be made by the principals. Where necessary, schools will switch to distance learning (editor's note), but most schools will remain open," he said.

Read also: Russia attack Odesa region with drones, hitting energy facilities

Also, according to the official, social buses will be launched in the city.

As reported, as a result of the Russian attack, several districts of Odesa are without electricit, and there are interruptions in the movement of electric transport.

Photo: Unsplash

MENAFN24112025000193011044ID1110391850



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search