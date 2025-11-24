403
Türkiye’s Stock Market Opens Lower
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary stock index started Monday at 10,894.74 points, marking a decline of 0.26% or 28.13 points.
Last Friday, the BIST 100 recorded a 0.52% decrease, ending the session at 10,922.86 points.
The market witnessed a daily trading volume of 117 billion liras ($2.76 billion).
By 10:10 am local time (0710 GMT), the currency rates were observed at 42.4485 Turkish liras per US dollar, 48.9325 per euro, and 55.6380 per British pound.
In commodities, the cost of an ounce of gold was $4,054.10, while Brent crude oil was priced at $62 per barrel.
