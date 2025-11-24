403
Egypt Launches Second Phase of Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN) Egyptian citizens headed to the polls on Monday for the second stage of the nation’s parliamentary elections.
This two-day voting period encompasses 13 governorates, including 73 electoral districts and 5,287 subcommittees, according to a state-operated news channel.
Polling centers opened at 9 a.m. local time (0600GMT) and are scheduled to close at 9 p.m. (1800GMT).
A total of 1,316 contenders are vying for seats under the individual voting system, while a single electoral list is competing in the list-based constituencies.
The National Election Authority (NEA) encouraged citizens to participate in the elections, emphasizing its dedication to maintaining the integrity, transparency, and smooth operation of the voting process so that the “will of voters is accurately reflected at the ballot box.”
NEA projections indicate that roughly 35 million Egyptians are eligible to vote in this phase.
The official results are expected to be released on December 2.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi participated in the elections by casting his ballot at a polling station in Heliopolis, located east of Cairo, the presidency confirmed in a statement.
This round follows an announcement from the NEA about a rerun in 19 districts across seven governorates from the first phase, prompted by election irregularities.
The repeat voting is scheduled for December.
