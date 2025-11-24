Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Renewed Israeli Violence Undermines Gaza Ceasefire

Renewed Israeli Violence Undermines Gaza Ceasefire


2025-11-24 06:20:27
(MENAFN) Four Palestinians lost their lives and another was wounded by Israeli military fire in the Gaza Strip on Monday, marking yet another breach of the ceasefire accord, according to medics.

Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza reported that the remains of two individuals were brought to the facility following an Israeli drone assault in the town of Bani Suhaila, situated east of Khan Younis.

Medical sources indicated that two additional people were fatally shot by Israeli snipers in the Al-Tuffah district in eastern Gaza City.

Another Palestinian was hurt by artillery shelling near the so-called “yellow line” in the Al-Shaaf zone of Al-Tuffah, the sources added, though no information regarding his condition was provided.

Witnesses recounted that Israeli warplanes launched air raids accompanied by tank fire and helicopter gunshots in northeastern Rafah in southern Gaza.

In Khan Younis, Israeli troops carried out multiple air raids targeting the eastern areas of the city, where they continue to hold a military foothold.

These fresh offensives occurred in defiance of the ceasefire that came into force in Gaza on Oct. 10.

Local authorities stated that no fewer than 342 Palestinians have been slain by Israeli military fire since the ceasefire was declared.

MENAFN24112025000045017167ID1110388326



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search