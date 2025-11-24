403
Renewed Israeli Violence Undermines Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Four Palestinians lost their lives and another was wounded by Israeli military fire in the Gaza Strip on Monday, marking yet another breach of the ceasefire accord, according to medics.
Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza reported that the remains of two individuals were brought to the facility following an Israeli drone assault in the town of Bani Suhaila, situated east of Khan Younis.
Medical sources indicated that two additional people were fatally shot by Israeli snipers in the Al-Tuffah district in eastern Gaza City.
Another Palestinian was hurt by artillery shelling near the so-called “yellow line” in the Al-Shaaf zone of Al-Tuffah, the sources added, though no information regarding his condition was provided.
Witnesses recounted that Israeli warplanes launched air raids accompanied by tank fire and helicopter gunshots in northeastern Rafah in southern Gaza.
In Khan Younis, Israeli troops carried out multiple air raids targeting the eastern areas of the city, where they continue to hold a military foothold.
These fresh offensives occurred in defiance of the ceasefire that came into force in Gaza on Oct. 10.
Local authorities stated that no fewer than 342 Palestinians have been slain by Israeli military fire since the ceasefire was declared.
