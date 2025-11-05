4 Critical Booking Errors Triple H Must Avoid Before WWE Survivor Series 2025

Survivor Series 2025 looms large, and Triple H must steer clear of these mistakes to keep WWE momentum strong.

Rey Mysterio's return reignited his feud with Dominik, and the Intercontinental Championship is once again in the spotlight. However, the AAA Mega Championship should not be treated as an afterthought. Since their rivalry is framed around the“King of Luchadores” mantle, the AAA title deserves equal billing. If Dominik is to lose to his father, it makes more sense for Rey to capture the AAA belt while Dominik retains the Intercontinental Championship. This approach would elevate AAA's prestige while keeping Dominik strong on WWE programming.

John Cena has only four appearances left before retirement, with his next scheduled for November 10 in Boston. WWE has already begun promoting his final match, so starting a fresh singles feud now would be counterproductive. Instead, Cena should be placed in the Men's WarGames match, one of the few stipulations he has never competed in. This would allow him to contribute meaningfully without derailing the focus from his farewell storyline.

The alliance between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria has always looked fragile. The Kabuki Warriors' reluctance to attack Bayley hints at deeper motives, and Survivor Series provides the perfect stage for betrayal. A heel turn by Bayley against Valkyria would pave the way for Damage CTRL to reform, creating a stronger narrative heading into WarGames. Aligning with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez against Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, and Valkyria would give the women's division a compelling direction.

Cody Rhodes retained his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event, but the storyline has lost steam. If the rivalry continues, Rhodes should drop the title to McIntyre at Survivor Series to restore momentum. Alternatively, if McIntyre steps away, Rhodes must pivot quickly into a new feud to keep his reign fresh. A clash with a top star like Randy Orton would prevent his championship run from becoming stale.