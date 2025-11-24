K'taka: Amid Leadership Row, CM Siddaramaiah & His Deputy DKS Reaffirm Cong Will Return To Power In 2028

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) Amid the ongoing leadership row, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D.K. Shivakumar on Monday asserted that the Congress will return to power in the 2028 Assembly election. Both leaders made the statement while speaking at the inauguration of various development works in Shidlaghatta town in Chikkaballapur district.

CM Siddaramaiah said:“We have fulfilled the assurances we gave during the elections and kept our word. Therefore, it is certain that the Congress government will come to power again in 2028. We are pursuing development-oriented politics by bringing people and society together. Measures will also be taken to benefit the weaver community in Shidlaghatta. We are acting exactly as we promised.”

He added,“When the people of the state gave the BJP power and opportunity, they failed to undertake development work. Not a single house was allotted by the BJP during its entire tenure. Today, we are taking development programmes and welfare schemes to the doorsteps of the people. Unable to tolerate this, the BJP is resorting to false allegations and trying to divide the people of the state for political gain.

“Every individual in society must attain economic strength. Only when caste and class systems disappear will the freedom achieved for this country truly gain meaning. That is why our government has formulated and implemented programmes for the poor of every caste and every religion. Ours is a government that includes all castes and all faiths,” he said.

To the BJP's allegation that the treasury is empty, Siddaramaiah said the government had responded through development works.“Government funds and programmes are reaching every household every month. As long as our government is in power, none of the guarantee schemes will be stopped. Along with this, we are undertaking development in minor irrigation, urban development and rural development by spending thousands of crores. We have responded to the BJP's lies about an 'empty treasury' through development works worth one lakh crore,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said,“The opposition parties must stop daydreaming, because the Congress will return to power in the state in 2028 and continue its service to the people.”

He added,“Filling lakes is the sixth guarantee of our Congress government. Our objective is to provide water for agriculture and drinking purposes. As the seventh guarantee, we have issued accounts to 1,11,11,111 people and provided land rights. We were giving 10 kg of rice earlier, but since we found that 5 kg of it was being sold, we have planned to provide a kit containing cooking oil and pulses. This scheme will soon reach everyone.”

“There is a confluence of development in the state. The Congress government has allocated development works worth Rs 2,000 crore even to constituencies represented by opposition MLAs. This reflects our pro-people approach. The entire government has come here for the development of this constituency, and that shows our love for the people,” he said.

“Every woman in the state remembers our government whenever money is credited to her account. Wherever they go-even to holy places-they pray for our well-being. When Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar visited, women greeted her with respect. The whole country is witnessing the change we have brought to the lives of women,” he added.

Earlier in the day, before attending the event, Siddaramaiah stated that he will continue as Chief Minister if the high command decides so. He reiterated that he will abide by the high command's decision.

The statements assume significance as Siddaramaiah had recently asserted that he would complete a full five-year term as Chief Minister and present the remaining budgets. He met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday night in Bengaluru and held a lengthy discussion.

Responding to questions about a power-sharing agreement and a possible leadership change, Siddaramaiah said,“The final decision on all matters will be taken by the high command. I will do as instructed by the high command. If they want me to continue as the Chief Minister, I will continue. I will act as per the instructions of the high command.”

“We will abide by the decision of the high command. We have our high command. If it decides that I should continue, I will continue. Ultimately, both D.K. Shivakumar and I have to agree with what the high command says,” he added.