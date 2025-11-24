Holistic Email Academy Launches CPD-Certified Strategic Email Marketing Course - '50 For £50' Offer Announced
The course bridges the gap between tactical campaign execution and true strategic planning, empowering marketers to build sustainable, value-driven email programmes. Learners will discover how to align business goals with customer needs, design frameworks for success, and create strategies that drive long-term results.
To celebrate the launch, Holistic Email Academy is offering an exclusive“50 for £50” promotion, giving the first 50 learners access to the full course for just £50 (regular price £75).
The Intermediate: Strategic Email Marketing – From Vision to Value course is part of Holistic Email Academy's growing library of CPD-certified, practical training designed specifically for email professionals. Each course includes expert-led videos, exercises, and downloadable frameworks that help learners turn theory into action.
