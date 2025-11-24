Holistic Email Academy Launches CPD-Certified Strategic Email Marketing Course - '50 For £50' Offer Announced

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Holistic Email Academy has announced the launch of its latest professional development course, Intermediate: Strategic Email Marketing – From Vision to Value. Designed and led by internationally recognised email marketing expert Kath Pay, the course is officially CPD Certified, ensuring learners gain accredited professional learning hours while mastering strategic thinking in email marketing.

The course bridges the gap between tactical campaign execution and true strategic planning, empowering marketers to build sustainable, value-driven email programmes. Learners will discover how to align business goals with customer needs, design frameworks for success, and create strategies that drive long-term results.

To celebrate the launch, Holistic Email Academy is offering an exclusive“50 for £50” promotion, giving the first 50 learners access to the full course for just £50 (regular price £75).

The Intermediate: Strategic Email Marketing – From Vision to Value course is part of Holistic Email Academy's growing library of CPD-certified, practical training designed specifically for email professionals. Each course includes expert-led videos, exercises, and downloadable frameworks that help learners turn theory into action.