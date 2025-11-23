Jordan, Turkey Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Lower House Speaker Mazen Qadi met on Sunday with the Turkish Ambassador to the Kingdom, Yakup Caymazoglu, for talks on bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across all fields, particularly parliamentary engagement.Qadi stressed the importance of Jordanian-Turkish cooperation in serving shared interests and advancing consultation on regional issues, foremost the Palestinian cause. He underscored the need to support the two-state solution as the only path to achieving regional security and stability.He highlighted the importance of supporting Syria's efforts toward unity and stability, and commended Turkey's position in backing the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, which preserves the city's identity and protects its legal and historical status.The Turkish Ambassador affirmed the two countries share aligned positions on the Palestinian cause, emphasizing his country's keenness to advance all areas of cooperation with Jordan.He also reiterated Turkey's support for the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's holy sites and noted the crucial roles played by both Jordan and Turkey in supporting Syria's unity, security, and stability.