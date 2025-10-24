4 Ways The Vision Could Escalate Problems For Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins

The Vision's betrayal of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch has shaken WWE. Here are four ways things could get even worse.

If Heyman does bring female talent into the group, the consequences could extend to Becky's championship reign. With his influence, Heyman could maneuver one of these new members into the Women's Intercontinental Title picture.

In that case, Becky might find herself defending the gold without any allies to counter The Vision's interference. Her current heel persona leaves her isolated, and the numbers game could ultimately cost her the championship. Losing the title under such circumstances would only deepen the betrayal storyline and strengthen The Vision's dominance.

Another way The Vision could complicate matters for both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins is by expanding its roster even further. By adding more members, the group would become even more formidable and difficult to challenge.

This strategy would ensure that when Rollins eventually returns from injury, he would face a faction stronger than ever. Even if Rollins brings allies of his own, the balance of power could still favor The Vision, making his quest for revenge far more challenging.

On this week's RAW, Becky Lynch confronted Paul Heyman after Adam Pearce stripped Seth Rollins of the World Heavyweight Championship due to injury. During the tense exchange, Heyman suggested an alliance, but Lynch dismissed him with sharp words before walking away.

Given the situation, Heyman could retaliate by expanding The Vision with female superstars. This would allow the faction to directly target Becky on the red brand, creating a dangerous scenario where she is outnumbered and vulnerable. Such a move would intensify the feud and put Lynch in a precarious position without Rollins by her side.

Paul Heyman has a long history of using influence to shift power dynamics, and one possible tactic could involve recruiting a WWE official to join The Vision. This would echo the infamous nWo era in WCW, where referees aligned with the faction to manipulate match outcomes.

If The Vision were to secure such an advantage, it would create chaos on RAW. Matches involving Becky Lynch could be unfairly officiated, and Rollins' eventual return would be met with even greater obstacles. This move would cement The Vision as a faction capable of bending the rules to their will.