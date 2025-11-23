403
Starmer Nearly Falls at G20 Summit
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer began the G20 summit in South Africa on a rather unpromising note, nearly falling flat onto the floor.
The assembly of leaders from the globe’s most influential economies is being held in Johannesburg from November 22–23.
South Africa took on the rotational leadership of the bloc in December 2024, marking the first time an African nation has presided over the forum.
Barely moments after setting foot on South African soil, Starmer almost toppled forward, appearing to trip as he moved toward a group of business figures before the central meeting.
Video of the encounter reveals the prime minister seemingly losing his footing while stretching out his hand for a greeting, despite there being no visible barrier.
He thrust his arms forward, managing to steady himself just in time.
This follows another uncomfortable episode earlier in the month when Starmer arrived in Brazil for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 30).
As he stepped off his aircraft, he slipped on the metal staircase and nearly fell onto the tarmac, though he again succeeded in regaining his balance.
