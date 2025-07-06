UAE: Sharjah Residents Felt Over 99% Safe In 2024, Police Survey Finds
Sharjah recorded a high public safety satisfaction rate, with residents reporting they feel 99.7 per cent safe in 2024, according to Sharjah Police.
The data comes from a survey conducted by the Department of Statistics and Community Development, which also revealed high levels of trust in law enforcement. Residents feel about 97 per cent trust in the police to maintain safety and stability across the emirate.
The survey revealed that feelings of safety were consistently high across various scenarios:
- 99.7 per cent during the day
99.3 per cent at home and in public places at night 98.6 per cent when walking alone at night
98.9 per cent while driving or using public transport 96.7 per cent trust in police stations
Sharjah Police attributed these results to the emirate's leadership and sustained efforts to enhance police readiness, improve performance, and engage with the community.
Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said strong support from the emirate's leadership has played a key role in building public confidence and ensuring a high standard of safety and security.
