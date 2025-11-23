403
Nigeria sentences separatist leader to life in prison
(MENAFN) A Nigerian federal court has sentenced Nnamdi Kanu, the prominent figure behind the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to life imprisonment after declaring him guilty of terrorism offenses. The ruling marks a major development in a case that has stretched for roughly ten years.
Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja issued the decision on Thursday, convicting the 58-year-old on seven terrorism-related counts. Although prosecutors had pushed for the death penalty, the judge opted for a life sentence, stating that capital punishment is now “frowned upon.”
According to court findings, Kanu allegedly used IPOB and his broadcasts through Radio Biafra to instigate violent attacks against civilians and security personnel in southeastern Nigeria. He was also accused of directing unlawful “sit-at-home” lockdowns that disrupted the region’s economy and of urging followers to arm themselves.
Kanu, who is both a Nigerian and British citizen, rejected the legitimacy of the proceedings, insisting that the law applied to him had already been annulled. He dismissed his legal team last month and elected to conduct his own defense.
During Thursday’s session, he was briefly removed from the courtroom after what officials described as “unruly” conduct, following his demand that the judge cite the legal basis for the charges — a moment captured in video footage circulated by local outlets.
Before the verdict, he argued: “The court lacks jurisdiction to try me,” according to reports.
Kanu’s long-running legal battle began with his 2015 arrest on charges including treasonable felony. Released on bail in 2017, he later fled the country. In 2021, he was detained in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria in what his supporters say amounted to extraordinary rendition.
