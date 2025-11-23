403
Zelensky Receives Draft US Peace Plan
(MENAFN) Ukraine has formally acknowledged the receipt of a draft peace proposal from the United States. President Vladimir Zelensky expressed optimism that he would have the chance to discuss the plan with US President Donald Trump “in the coming days.”
The revelation emerged late Thursday, after numerous media outlets reported that Washington had delivered a new 28-point blueprint aimed at ending the conflict with Russia.
According to reports, the plan would require Ukraine to pull back from certain areas of the newly established Russian regions in Donbass still under Kiev’s control, reduce its military forces by at least 50 percent, relinquish some weapons, and pause its NATO ambitions.
The suggested elements of the draft have sparked concern among Ukraine’s supporters within the European Union, who appeared surprised by the proposals.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas argued that any peace deal should reflect the positions of both the EU and Ukraine, noting that the US plan seemed to make no concessions from the Russian side.
Although the draft reportedly left Zelensky “displeased,” his office responded cautiously, expressing readiness to “discuss” the proposals with Trump “in the coming days.”
An official statement confirmed that Zelensky “has officially received from the American side a draft plan which, in the American side’s assessment, could help reinvigorate diplomacy.”
Earlier, on Wednesday, after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Zelensky signaled openness to restarting peace talks with Russia, noting that Türkiye was prepared to “provide the necessary platform” for negotiations.
