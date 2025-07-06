Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Zaporizhzhia, Combine Operator Injured In Russian Drone Attack

2025-07-06 09:04:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the attack, a combine harvester working in the field was damaged," Fedorov wrote on Telegram, adding that its driver, 58, survived the attack, suffering injuries.

Read also: China to purchase about 700,000 t of barley from Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Zaporizhzhia, three apartment blocks sustained damage and a shoe factory was partially destroyed as a result of the Russian drone attack overnight Sunday.

Photo by the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration

