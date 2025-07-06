In Zaporizhzhia, Combine Operator Injured In Russian Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the attack, a combine harvester working in the field was damaged," Fedorov wrote on Telegram, adding that its driver, 58, survived the attack, suffering injuries.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Zaporizhzhia, three apartment blocks sustained damage and a shoe factory was partially destroyed as a result of the Russian drone attack overnight Sunday.

Photo by the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration