In Zaporizhzhia, Combine Operator Injured In Russian Drone Attack
"As a result of the attack, a combine harvester working in the field was damaged," Fedorov wrote on Telegram, adding that its driver, 58, survived the attack, suffering injuries.Read also: China to purchase about 700,000 t of barley from Ukraine
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Zaporizhzhia, three apartment blocks sustained damage and a shoe factory was partially destroyed as a result of the Russian drone attack overnight Sunday.
Photo by the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration
