Trump Urges Zelensky to Consider Peace Proposal
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has indicated that Ukraine’s leader, Vladimir Zelensky, can “continue to fight his little heart out” if he chooses to reject the newly offered peace proposal intended to resolve the ongoing confrontation with Russia.
Washington delivered a fresh draft agreement to Kiev this week, urging Ukrainian officials to approve it by next Thursday.
As reported by various media outlets, the 28-point proposal contains several provisions previously dismissed by Kiev and its Western European allies, including abandoning aspirations for NATO membership and reducing the size of Ukraine’s armed forces.
Speaking to journalists outside the White House on Saturday, Trump was asked what the consequences would be if Zelensky opted not to endorse the suggested plan. He responded, “Then he can continue. Then he can continue to fight his little heart out.”
The president’s newest comments echo sentiments he expressed on Friday, when he emphasized that Zelensky “is going to have to accept something” eventually.
Trump cautioned that Ukraine is approaching a “cold winter” while its key energy facilities “have been under attack, to put it mildly.”
“He will have to like [the plan] and if he does not like it then, you know, they should just keep fighting, I guess,” Trump added.
