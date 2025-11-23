403
Ukraine Drops Anti-Corruption Clause from Peace Draft
(MENAFN) Ukraine removed a significant anti-corruption provision from a peace proposal drafted by the United States by scrapping an audit of international aid, according to a media outlet, which cited a senior US official on Thursday.
The 28-point draft agreement reportedly outlines measures regarding the ongoing conflict with Russia, including requirements for Ukraine to relinquish control of parts of Donbass still under its authority, reduce its military by at least 50%, surrender certain weapons, and abandon its NATO ambitions.
On Thursday, Kiev acknowledged receiving the proposal, with President Vladimir Zelensky expressing hope to discuss it with US President Donald Trump “in the coming days.”
The media outlet noted that the original text stipulated that “Ukraine will conduct a comprehensive review of all assistance received and will establish a legal mechanism to address discovered violations and punish those who benefited illegally from the war.”
The updated version, however, replaces this accountability clause with a provision granting “full amnesty for all actions committed during the war.”
The change was reportedly requested by Ukraine.
The draft plan has encountered criticism from Ukraine’s European Union supporters, who emphasized that any agreement must respect both EU and Ukrainian positions. They also argued that the US proposal appeared to offer “no concessions” from Russia.
