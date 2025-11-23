Minister Of Interior Chairs Second Meeting Of Security Committee Of Supreme Committee For Delivery And Legacy
Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force 'Lekhwiya', Chairman of the Security H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, today, November 23, 2025, chaired the second meeting of the Security Committee of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, held at the Ministry of Interior headquarters.
The meeting reviewed ways to further strengthen security strategies for major events hosted by the State, and discussed ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments and international sporting events, including the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025, the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
The discussions also covered Qatar's participation in securing the Winter Olympic Games 2026 in the Italian Republic, and the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States of America.
Additionally, the Committee reviewed updates on preparations related to Qatar's 2036 Olympic Games bid, ensuring the highest levels of readiness and comprehensive coordination among all concerned entities.
