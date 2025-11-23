ASE Trading Hits JD12.4M

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Total trading volume at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) reached JD12.4 million on Sunday, with 5.2 million shares traded through 4,224 contracts.
The closing price index rose to 3,434 points, marking an increase of 0.36%, against the previous session.
Out of 105 listed companies that traded today, 31 saw their share prices increase, while 40 recorded declines, compared with previous closings.
By sector, the industry and services indices gained 1.02% and 0.82%, respectively, while the financial index edged up 0.02%.

