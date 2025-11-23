Russia Fires More Than 60 Missiles, 1,050 Drones, And 1,000 Glide Bombs At Ukraine Over Past Week Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

“Last night, search and rescue operations in Ternopil at the site where a missile struck a residential building were completed. Rescuers worked nonstop for four days. As a result of this Russian crime, 33 people were killed, including six children. My condolences to the families and loved ones. Sadly, six people are still considered missing,” Zelensky noted.

The President thanked all the services involved in eliminating the consequences of the strike and working to save Ukrainian lives.

“Emergency work is ongoing in Dnipro at the site where a Russian drone struck near a residential building. Fourteen people were injured in the attack, including a child. I thank all of our services that responded swiftly to extinguish the fire and are providing assistance on the ground. In Nikopol, the Russians struck with an FPV drone, injuring two children and a woman,” he added.

According to the President, the night again brought strikes on residential and civilian infrastructure, as well as on energy facilities in various regions of Ukraine.

He stated that over the past week, Russia used more than 1,050 attack drones, nearly 1,000 guided aerial bombs, and more than 60 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

“Already today, our advisors will be working in Switzerland with representatives of the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. But in parallel with the diplomatic track, we must do everything to strengthen our defense against such wicked Russian attacks,” Zelensky stressed.

In his view, accelerating the implementation of all agreements with Ukraine's partners on air defense systems and missiles is critically important.

“I thank everyone who helps protect lives. I thank everyone who works for peace,” the President said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Air Defense Forces neutralized 69 of the 98 drones launched by Russia against Ukraine on the evening of November 22.

