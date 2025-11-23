Tashkent Hosts Youth Forum Strengthening Azerbaijanuzbekistan Relations

MENAFN - AzerNews) A youth conference was held at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, jointly organised by the Uzbekistan Youth Union and Azerbaijan's“Young Reformers” Public Union, with support from Azerbaijan's Agency for State Support to NGOs.

According to the Uzbekistan National News Agency, the event provided an important platform for strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between young people in both countries.

The conference brought together the university's rector, Gulchehra Rikhsiyeva, leaders of youth organisations from Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, and several academics.

Speakers noted that the countries' strategic partnership - and the close relationship between Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Ilham Aliyev - has opened up significant opportunities for broader collaboration between youth bodies. They highlighted growing prospects for joint work in science, innovation, culture, volunteering, and start-up development.

It was also stressed that Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh has become a unifying factor for the country's youth, giving new impetus to their civic engagement.

Participants agreed that joint programmes, student and expert exchanges, shared forums, and cooperation in innovation and start-ups will further deepen ties between the young people of both nations.