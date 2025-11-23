403
Kuwait PM Offers Condolences To Bahraini King Over Sheikh Ibrahim's Passing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences on Sunday to Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa over the demise of Sheikh Ibrahim bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa. (pickup previous)
