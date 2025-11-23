403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OMEGA Celebrates the Planet Ocean in Miami with Glen Powell
(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) To officially unveil the 4th generation redesign of the emblematic Planet Ocean collection, a special launch event has been hosted in Miami, with new OMEGA Brand Ambassador, Glen Powell, welcomed as the evening’s guest of honour.
Notable attendees on the night included the actor and OMEGA Friend of the Brand, Colman Domingo; the World Record holder in Men’s Pole Vault and OMEGA sports ambassador, Mondo Duplantis; as well as other Friends of the Brand including the TV personality, Antoni Porowski; the actor, Diego Boneta; the content creator, Inoxtag; the music artist, Rim’K; the model and content creator, Jacob Rott; and the actors, Bryan Tyree Henry, Alex González, and Taylor Zakhar Perez.
Inspired by the redesigned angles of the new Planet Ocean watches, the occasion came alive at the modern Faena Forum in Miami Beach – a venue renowned for its geometric architecture, distinguished by a striking cylinder form and façade of angular windows.
Within the minimalist space inside, views of the water were visible either side, enlivening the call of the ocean that drives the Planet Ocean campaign. From the very beginning, guests were immersed in OMEGA’s ocean world, with marine reflections projected onto walls, along with a blue and orange colour theme to match the choices of the timepiece collection. A full display of Planet Ocean models was placed at the centre of the celebration, allowing everyone to explore the new creations in detail.
These latest watches are launched exactly 20 years after the first Planet Ocean was released. Delivering a complete transformation for the modern era, the 4th generation balances Seamaster history with contemporary design, while offering the signature orange colour that has defined the collection since 2005.
Speaking to guests in Miami, Raynald Aeschlimann, President and CEO of OMEGA said, “The Planet Ocean is a symbol of OMEGA’s pioneering spirit and our passion to explore. We wanted to celebrate the new redesign right next to the sea, and Miami feels like a perfect destination. It has an endless horizon that makes anything feel possible – and that’s exactly how OMEGA approaches its watchmaking. With the Planet Ocean, we’ve always felt like there are no boundaries to what we can do.”
The actor Glen Powell is a new OMEGA Brand Ambassador and is the leading man in the Planet Ocean marketing campaign, alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Known for his multitude of roles across action, drama, comedy, and romance, Glen represents the powerful versatility of the new Planet Ocean – which provides style and function both on land and at sea.
Speaking in Miami, he said, “With OMEGA, I always get a sense of their past, and a significant presence that has rolled through history. The brand’s diving heritage is something special and you can feel it in the Planet Ocean. There’s a modern look to the new watches, but at the same time, you know there’s an immense legacy behind it. It’s really special to be here in Miami and see how everyone else is reacting with the same excitement I have.”
The 4th generation Planet Ocean is now available worldwide, with seven different versions available. Choices come in blue, black, or orange, with different options on rubber straps or stainless steel bracelets.
Notable attendees on the night included the actor and OMEGA Friend of the Brand, Colman Domingo; the World Record holder in Men’s Pole Vault and OMEGA sports ambassador, Mondo Duplantis; as well as other Friends of the Brand including the TV personality, Antoni Porowski; the actor, Diego Boneta; the content creator, Inoxtag; the music artist, Rim’K; the model and content creator, Jacob Rott; and the actors, Bryan Tyree Henry, Alex González, and Taylor Zakhar Perez.
Inspired by the redesigned angles of the new Planet Ocean watches, the occasion came alive at the modern Faena Forum in Miami Beach – a venue renowned for its geometric architecture, distinguished by a striking cylinder form and façade of angular windows.
Within the minimalist space inside, views of the water were visible either side, enlivening the call of the ocean that drives the Planet Ocean campaign. From the very beginning, guests were immersed in OMEGA’s ocean world, with marine reflections projected onto walls, along with a blue and orange colour theme to match the choices of the timepiece collection. A full display of Planet Ocean models was placed at the centre of the celebration, allowing everyone to explore the new creations in detail.
These latest watches are launched exactly 20 years after the first Planet Ocean was released. Delivering a complete transformation for the modern era, the 4th generation balances Seamaster history with contemporary design, while offering the signature orange colour that has defined the collection since 2005.
Speaking to guests in Miami, Raynald Aeschlimann, President and CEO of OMEGA said, “The Planet Ocean is a symbol of OMEGA’s pioneering spirit and our passion to explore. We wanted to celebrate the new redesign right next to the sea, and Miami feels like a perfect destination. It has an endless horizon that makes anything feel possible – and that’s exactly how OMEGA approaches its watchmaking. With the Planet Ocean, we’ve always felt like there are no boundaries to what we can do.”
The actor Glen Powell is a new OMEGA Brand Ambassador and is the leading man in the Planet Ocean marketing campaign, alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Known for his multitude of roles across action, drama, comedy, and romance, Glen represents the powerful versatility of the new Planet Ocean – which provides style and function both on land and at sea.
Speaking in Miami, he said, “With OMEGA, I always get a sense of their past, and a significant presence that has rolled through history. The brand’s diving heritage is something special and you can feel it in the Planet Ocean. There’s a modern look to the new watches, but at the same time, you know there’s an immense legacy behind it. It’s really special to be here in Miami and see how everyone else is reacting with the same excitement I have.”
The 4th generation Planet Ocean is now available worldwide, with seven different versions available. Choices come in blue, black, or orange, with different options on rubber straps or stainless steel bracelets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment