South Korean President Highlights Strong Ties with Türkiye
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung emphasized that his nation and Türkiye "are brotherly nations bound by blood, having fought side by side to defend freedom and democracy."
In an exclusive interview with a news agency, Lee described Türkiye as "a strategic partner for Korea and an important hub in the Eurasian region," noting that Seoul intends to sustain and strengthen its strategic collaboration with Ankara.
His comments were made ahead of Lee's forthcoming two-day visit to Türkiye, scheduled to begin on Monday.
Lee highlighted Türkiye's "uniquely" strategic location at the intersection of Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia, and Africa, adding: "For Korea, Türkiye is not simply a production site."
He further explained, "It is a strategic partner with whom we seek to innovate, invest and compete globally."
Discussing the complementary strengths of the two nations, Lee pointed out that Türkiye has achieved global recognition in unmanned aerial systems, while South Korea specializes in advanced platforms including tanks, artillery, and naval vessels.
"This presents significant opportunities for cooperation that leverage our respective advantages," he stated.
Regarding inter-Korean relations, Lee expressed that Seoul aims to move beyond longstanding hostility on the Korean Peninsula and pave the way for a "new era of peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity."
